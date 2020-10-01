IGAD Envoy ‘alarmed and dismayed’ by Gen. Lokujo-related fighting

The IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan said he is “dismayed” over reports of fighting between a splinter group and the SPLA-IO in Yei River area, Central Equatoria state.

On Tuesday, the main opposition army accused General Moses Lokujo of attacking its positions in Kajo-Keji areas of Central Equatoria State.

General Lokujo who was a senior military commander in the SPLA-IO switched side last week by pledging alliance to the SSPDF under President Salva Kiir.

According to the SPLA-IO, the General was escaping punishment for an alleged killing of three SPLA-IO officers in May 2020.

It accuses General Lokujo of launching an attack on a training centre for unified forces.

“…he [Lokujo] gave an ultimatum to the SPLA-IO forces to vacate the area, that greater Yei doesn’t want SPLA-IO forces there,” said Colonel Lam Gabriel, SPLA-IO spokesperson. “Our forces after hearing the ultimatum, decided to put up a reconnaissance team to be able to follow up what was taking place, then it led to clashes.”



The fighting took place in Andijo and Kirwa of Kajo-Keji County.

The SSPDF has however come in defence of the General -accusing the SPLA-IO of first launching the attack on soldiers loyal to General Lokujo.

“The forces loyal to Lokujo were dislodged from the area but they reorganized and launched a counter-attack,” Major General Lul Ruai, SSPDF spokesperson told Eye Radio.



In a statement issued yesterday, the IGAD Special Envoy expressed regrets over the violence.

“The Special Envoy is further alarmed by reports that the conflict has spilt over to Moroto,” the statement read.

The site is a Training Centre for unified forces of SSPDF, SPLA-IO and SSOA.

Dr. Ismail Wais called on both parties to refrain from fighting and prevent further escalation.

He also demanded that the parties put an end to the sustained culture of defections and desist from recognizing and supporting defectors from Parties to the Agreement with armed forces.

The Envoy stressed that such defections significantly undermine the implementation of the Agreement.

“It has the potential to reignite conflicts in the country if it is allowed to continue unabated,” Dr. Wais argues.

He, however, said he is encouraged by the swift measure taken by the Joint Defense Board in convening an emergency meeting over the matter.

“The Special Envoy commends the swift measure taken by the JDB leadership,” he said.

The revitalized peace agreement mandates the Joint Defense Board to exercise command and control over all forces during the Pre-Transitional Period.

The body which is made up of senior military leaders plans to summon the officers responsible for the confrontation.

The IGAD Special Envoy wants the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAMVM to also immediately dispatch a team to investigate and verify the reports.

