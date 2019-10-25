IGAD envoys discuss S. Sudan peace process

Regional and special envoys to South Sudan are holding a meeting in Djibouti to assess the status of the implementation of the revitalized peace deal.

Representatives of the parties and some members of the National Pre-Transitional Committee are reportedly presenting their reports of the progress and challenges facing the pre-transitional period.

These include, the cantonment of forces, unification of the army and the number and boundaries of the states.

A meeting between President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar over the weekend failed to agree on the formation of a coalition government without the implementation of the security arrangements.

The parties also did not resolve the question of the boundaries and number of states.

The government and some opposition figures have insisted on forming the government on November 12.

But the SPLM-IO and the NDM have both suggested an extension of the pre-transitional period.

The ongoing meeting in Djibouti is being organized by the regional body, IGAD.

“ The mechanisms of the peace agreement will be reporting on the status of the implementation,” tweeted the regional body.