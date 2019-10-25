25th October 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   IGAD envoys discuss S. Sudan peace process

IGAD envoys discuss S. Sudan peace process

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 3 mins ago

Meeting of the Regional and International Special Envoys for South Sudan on progress, Friday, Oct 2019 | Credit | IGAD

Regional and special envoys to South Sudan are holding a meeting in Djibouti to assess the status of the implementation of the revitalized peace deal.

Representatives of the parties and some members of the National Pre-Transitional Committee are reportedly presenting their reports of the progress and challenges facing the pre-transitional period.

These include, the cantonment of forces, unification of the army and the number and boundaries of the states.

A meeting between President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar over the weekend failed to agree on the formation of a coalition government without the implementation of the security arrangements.

The parties also did not resolve the question of the boundaries and number of states.

The government and some opposition figures have insisted on forming the government on November 12.

But the SPLM-IO and the NDM have both suggested an extension of the pre-transitional period.

The ongoing meeting in Djibouti is being organized by the regional body, IGAD.

The mechanisms of the peace agreement will be reporting on the status of the implementation,” tweeted the regional body.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar returns home 1

Machar returns home

Published Saturday, October 19, 2019

Leaders disagree over November 12 2

Leaders disagree over November 12

Published Monday, October 21, 2019

Nyandeng suggests special UN force for Dr. Machar 3

Nyandeng suggests special UN force for Dr. Machar

Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019

US Senators pass bipartisan resolution on South Sudan 4

US Senators pass bipartisan resolution on South Sudan

Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Machar returns to Khartoum without a deal 5

Machar returns to Khartoum without a deal

Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IGAD envoys discuss S. Sudan peace process

Published 3 mins ago

Uganda begins electrification of Nimule

Published 2 hours ago

UN asks Kiir, Hamdok to settle Abyei issue

Published 3 hours ago

Netizens scoff at a diplomatic goof

Published 6 hours ago

Australian police crack down on delinquent youth

Published 9 hours ago

Delayed formation of R-TGoNU likely to worsen situation – WFP

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th October 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.