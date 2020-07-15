IGAD issues TNLA reconstitution ultimatum

The Intergovernmental authority on development has issued an ultimatum to the peace presidency to reconstitute the national legislature.

The executive has already been established.

But up to now, the transitional national legislature is yet to be reconstituted about five months into the transitional period.

During the 36th extraordinary assembly of IGAD heads of State and Governments held via video-conference on Tuesday, the leaders appealed to President Salva Kiir to dissolve the current TNLA before the stipulated deadline of 26th July 2020.

They added that the parties must reconstitute the TNLA in accordance with the R-ARCSS within seven days of the dissolution of the incumbent TNLA.

According to the revitalized peace agreement, the Transitional National Legislative Assembly shall be expanded from 400 to 550 members.

It stipulates that the then incumbent government shall have 332 members, SPLM-IO with 128, members and South Sudan Opposition Alliance, or SSOA, with 50 members.

The Other Political Parties, OPP shall have 30 representatives and the Former Detainees with 10.

The reconstituted TNLA shall, in the conduct of its business, support the revitalized peace agreement and enact legislation that enables and assists the transitional processes and reforms described in the new peace accord.

