IGAD leaders to meet over ousted chair, Abdalla Hamdok

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 6 seconds ago

Interim Chairperson Maj. Gen. Charles Tai Gituai - Courtesy

IGAD will soon appoint an interim chair to replace the ousted Sudanese leader Abdalla Hamdok, the interim chairperson of R-JMEC has revealed.

The Sudanese Prime Minister, who was the chairperson of the regional body, has been under house arrest since last Monday.

His detention triggered the ongoing anti-military protests in the Sudanese Capital, Khartoum.

This then means that he can no longer perform his duties as the chairman of the regional body.

According to R-JMEC Interim Chairperson, Hamdok’s detention and the resultant political crisis in the Sudan has implicated the role of IGAD in resolving conflict in the region, particularly in South Sudan and Ethiopia.

“Now the chair of IGAD is not there, as we are talking, the IGAD is convening a meeting soon to come up with an interim chair to pronounce themselves on the issue of Sudan and even Ethiopia,” Gen Gituai told Eye Radio’s Sundown Show on Wednesday.

