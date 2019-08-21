21st August 2019
IGAD-led meeting in support of timely formation of RTGoNU -CEPO

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 3 hours ago

Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, NPTC Secretary addresses the IGAD Consultation Meeting in Addis Ababa on Wednesday August 21, 2019. PHOTO: Liyo Lopidia/Courtesy

An observer at the IGAD consultative meeting says the parties to the revitalized peace accord have collectively agreed not to extend the pre-transitional period beyond November this year.

According to the Executive Director of CEPO, Edmund Yakani most of the speakers at the meeting in Addis Ababa voiced concerns over any further delay of the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity.

Parties are currently discussing the challenges faced during the implementation of the security arrangement and the way forward.

They also studied the report by the Independent Boundaries Commission on the number of states.

These are tasks that were meant to be completed within the pre-transitional period.

In May, the parties extended the pre-transition period after falling to implement the security arrangement such as cantonment of forces, screening, reunification and deployment.

The 2-days meeting is intended to review progress made during the pre-transitional period which is about to elapse.

A statement by the IGAD Council of Ministers to the parties yesterday warned of undesirable consequences should the parties failed to complete their tasks within the time provided.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Wednesday, Edmund Yakani who is attending the meeting as an observer said the parties and the mediators were in agreement about forming a coalition government within the remaining 3 months.

“All of them mentioned that there is no interest in the extension of the pre-transitional period,” Yakani said.

The parties and the mediators also urged the government to expedite the process of depositing the remaining funds meant to facilitate the work of the NPTC.      

