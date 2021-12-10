10th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   IGAD suspends S Sudan membership over arrears

IGAD suspends S Sudan membership over arrears

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Information Minister Michael Makuei | File photo.

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development has suspended South Sudan for failure to clear its membership fee arrears.

South Sudan joined IGAD, four months after it proclaimed independence from Sudan in July 2011.

As part of membership contributions to the regional body, the young nation is expected to annually pay its membership fees.

However, the minister of information often says the government has been unable to clear, making it lose about 14 positions at IGAD…

“We have actually been suspended from IGAD simply because we have not paid our dues and there are so many vacancies,” Michael Makuei said.

“We are supposed to occupy about 14 of them which are supposed to be our positions and we are unable to occupy them because we have not paid our dues for long.

Makuei points out that a resolution was passed three weeks ago directing the finance minister to pay all the arrears of foreign missions.

“After thorough deliberations, it was decided that the minister of foreign affairs discuss this with the new minister of finance to pay all the outstanding arrears so that the government or the people of South Sudan can benefit from these positions.”

Recent reports suggest that the government owes other regional and world bodies membership fees.

These include the East African Community, the United Nations, and African Union.

Currently on air

20:30:00 - 21:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal 1

MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal

Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021

7 killed in fresh clashes between SSPDF and NAS forces in Lainya 2

7 killed in fresh clashes between SSPDF and NAS forces in Lainya

Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Juba City bulldozes ‘Hong Kong’ neighborhood of Kiir’s residence 3

Juba City bulldozes ‘Hong Kong’ neighborhood of Kiir’s residence

Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Traders lose millions as fire razes custom market 4

Traders lose millions as fire razes custom market

Published Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Dr Biar pushes for election-based political power 5

Dr Biar pushes for election-based political power

Published Thursday, December 9, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S Sudan ranked world’s most corrupt nation, Kiir asked to lead the fight

Published 3 hours ago

New pay structure: Jonglei workers down tools over allowances

Published 3 hours ago

IGAD suspends S Sudan membership over arrears

Published 4 hours ago

Aviation union decries lack of job opportunities

Published 5 hours ago

Trade minister suspends K-Polygone’s contract over violation

Published 6 hours ago

U.S sanctions ARC, Winners Companies for alleged corruption

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.