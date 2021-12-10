IGAD suspends S Sudan membership over arrears

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development has suspended South Sudan for failure to clear its membership fee arrears.



South Sudan joined IGAD, four months after it proclaimed independence from Sudan in July 2011.

As part of membership contributions to the regional body, the young nation is expected to annually pay its membership fees.

However, the minister of information often says the government has been unable to clear, making it lose about 14 positions at IGAD…

“We have actually been suspended from IGAD simply because we have not paid our dues and there are so many vacancies,” Michael Makuei said.

“We are supposed to occupy about 14 of them which are supposed to be our positions and we are unable to occupy them because we have not paid our dues for long.

Makuei points out that a resolution was passed three weeks ago directing the finance minister to pay all the arrears of foreign missions.

“After thorough deliberations, it was decided that the minister of foreign affairs discuss this with the new minister of finance to pay all the outstanding arrears so that the government or the people of South Sudan can benefit from these positions.”

Recent reports suggest that the government owes other regional and world bodies membership fees.

These include the East African Community, the United Nations, and African Union.

