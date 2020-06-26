Igga expands committee to resolve Jonglei conflicts

Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga has expanded the High-Level committee tasked with addressing the ethnic conflicts in Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area.

There have been reports of violent clashes in Akobo County and Jalle Payam of Jonglei, Gumuruk County of Pibor Administrative Area following attacks by armed youth from greater Jonglei recently, claiming several lives.

On Tuesday evening, President Salva Kiir appointed Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga head of the 13-member ad hoc committee.

The committee is directed to identify the root causes of inter-communal violence and organize a peace conference between communities in the areas affected.

According to President Salva Kiir, the committee shall bring on board all stakeholders in a bid to ensure lasting peace and stability between the two areas.

During a meeting on Thursday to brainstorm on how to address the security situation in the two areas, Dr. Wani Igga resolved to include at least five members from each community.

The Spokesperson of the Committee – Daniel Abocha Ali – says the representatives nominated by their respective communities will be in Juba by Monday.

The communities are Bor South, Duk Padiet, Duk Payueil, Twic East, Nyirol, Uror, Akobo, Pibor, Pangak, Ayod, Pochala Jie, and Piji.

“These communities should sit down within these two days and come up with their representatives on Monday,” Ali said.

Total Page Visits: 142 - Today Page Visits: 142