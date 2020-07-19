Igga kneels, urging Jonglei elders to persuade youth for peace

South Sudan’s Vice President, Dr. James Wani Igga in an unprecedented move knelt before local chiefs in Bor, to beg for peace amidst reports of ongoing inter-communal clashes in the troubled Greater Jonglei area.

According to a local radio station, Igga arrived in Bor on Sunday leading a high-level committee to conduct meetings with elders from Jonglei and Pibor Administrative Area to resolve perpetual inter-communal conflicts.

#SouthSudan Vice Pres. Wani Igga kneels down before community chiefs in Bor as he begs them to convince their youths to stop fighting Murle and return home for a peaceful dialogue. Wani was appointed by Pres. Kiir to head an investigation committee in to the conflict. pic.twitter.com/mVmViPQKVo — Voice of Reconciliation 98.4 FM – Bor (@RadioVorBor) July 19, 2020

While meeting with local chiefs, Igga knelt down in humility to appealed to elders to persuade their children who are involved in inter-communal clashes with neighboring communities.

The Vice President was appointed by President Salva Kiir to head an investigation committee into the conflict, and identify the root causes of inter-communal violence in the Greater Jonglei area.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been reports of violent clashes in counties of Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area, involving armed youths from rival communities over cattle, child abduction, and revenge killings.

In May, the UN Human Rights Commission noted an increase in inter-communal violence with 658 people killed, 452 wounded, and 592 abducted in the first quarter of 2020.

Recent fighting in Akobo County and Jalle Payam of Jonglei, Gumuruk County of Pibor Administrative Area has resulted in the deaths and displacement of civilians.

Most of the remote areas in the Greater Jonglei have continued to experience communal and tribal violence.

Last week, a youth leader in Pibor said clashes were still ongoing in some areas as thousands of people continued to flee killings and destructions.

Some members of the public have however criticized the government for “killing” national issues using committees given several other unsuccessful committees in the past.

