Igga leads S.Sudan delegation to Paris investment summit

The Vice President for Economics Cluster is in France discussing investment opportunities for African economies.

Dr. James Wani Igga is representing President Salva Kiir in the two-day summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Other African leaders and chiefs of global financial institutions are also attending the summit that will seek to help Sudan into a new democratic era and provide Africa with critical financing.

Dr. Igga led the South Sudanese delegation to Paris at the weekend.

Among them are Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Deng Alor Kuol, Minister of East African Affairs.

The presidential affairs minister, Dr. Marial Benjamin says discussions will explore ways of sparking a post-peace economic recovery in the region.

“President Macron invited a delegation from Sudan and South Sudan including other neighboring countries in order to discuss issues of the economy, investment,” Dr. Marial Benjamin said.

“The vice president (Igga) has come here to represent our president so that we discuss the post-peace environment. I think this is important. It includes matters of trade, commerce, investment and of future of Sudan in relation to neighboring countries.”

Today, the conference discusses how to rally support for the Sudan government under Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in the transition after 2019 ousting of longtime strongman Omar al-Beshir.

This will be followed by a summit tomorrow on African economies.

The International Monetary Fund warned in late last year that Africa faces a shortfall in the funds needed for future development — a financial gap — of 290 billion U.S dollars up to 2023, which the conference will try to close.

International financial leaders attending will include IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva as well as World Bank managing director of operations Axel van Trotsenburg.

