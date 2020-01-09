10th January 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   ‘I’m a man of peace,’ Taban says of U.S sanctions

‘I’m a man of peace,’ Taban says of U.S sanctions

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 12 hours ago

South Sudan's First Vice President Taban Deng Gai. File/Eye Radio.

The First Vice President has refuted allegations that he ordered the abduction and killing of two opposition figures in the country, describing himself as a man of peace.

The U.S officially sanctioned Taban Deng Gai on Wednesday for being complicit in having directly or indirectly engaged in serious human rights abuse, including the disappearance and deaths of lawyer Samuel Dong Luak and SPLM-IO member Aggrey Idry.

The two men, who were sympathetic to SPLM-IO, disappeared off the street of Nairobi on January 23 and 24, 2017.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) believes Taban Deng reportedly arranged and directed their abduction and disappearance “to solidify his position within President Kiir’s government and to intimidate members of the SPLM-IO.”

However, Mr. Taban has denied the allegations labeled against him.

“I have been wrongly accused of serious human rights abuses and sanctioned by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets control,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“I deeply regret those baseless and unfounded allegations and wish to assure the international community, and above all the people of South Sudan, that my life has always been dedicated to the building of a peaceful and prosperous South Sudan,” he added.

Mr. Taban said since 1983, he has “always fought for the sovereignty of South Sudan and until 2020, my commitment towards peace and unity has only grown stronger.”

He further stated that, “as a man of peace, my dedication towards my country is above all a commitment to securing a future for all our people.”

The First Vice President further said he believes in fighting impunity, promoting democracy and guaranteeing the rule of law and individual freedoms.

He pledged to continue working with the United States and the international community to “prove unfounded” the allegations made against him.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Pro-gov’t armed group dislodges IO forces in Jekou town 1

Pro-gov’t armed group dislodges IO forces in Jekou town

Published Monday, January 6, 2020

Attipoe free to travel, says finance minister 2

Attipoe free to travel, says finance minister

Published Friday, January 3, 2020

U.S sanctions FVP Taban Deng for ‘abduction, killing & divisive acts’ 3

U.S sanctions FVP Taban Deng for ‘abduction, killing & divisive acts’

Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Training of necessary unified forces begins 4

Training of necessary unified forces begins

Published Friday, January 3, 2020

Terekeka governor replaces commissioners with chiefs 5

Terekeka governor replaces commissioners with chiefs

Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Five school girls forced out over pregnancy

Published 10 hours ago

‘I’m a man of peace,’ Taban says of U.S sanctions

Published 12 hours ago

Squad for 2021 AfroBasket qualifiers announced

Published 14 hours ago

Remembering CPA Day: John Garang’s full speech

Published 15 hours ago

U.S sanctions FVP Taban Deng for ‘abduction, killing & divisive acts’

Published 1 day ago

Rights defenders call for release of detained lecturer in Wau

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th January 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.