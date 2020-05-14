I’m happy I served the country,-Jok Riak

The former Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Gabriel Jok Riak, has welcomed his dismissal, saying he is happy he served the country.

On Monday this week, President Salva Kiir, who doubles as the Commander in Chief of the South Sudan Defense Forces, sacked Gen. Jok Riak on Monday.

Gen. Jok was replaced by his Deputy Gen. Johnson Juma Okot.

In a brief statement seen by Eye Radio on his official Facebook page, Gen. Jok says he is relieved and happy after his dismissal.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the bold decision or decree made by the president and the Commander in Chief. I am now the most relieved, happiest; and a normal citizen of this beloved country,” he said.

The ex-army chief went on to congratulate successor Gen. Johnson popularly known as JJ, adding that his assurance of loyalty and dedication to the new chief and the president will remain 100%.

Gen. Jok Riak was removed without explanation – apart from the President citing his constitutional powers to appoint and remove army officials.

He had been leading the army since he took office around May 2018, after the death of his predecessor, Gen James Ajong’o.