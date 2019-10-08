Implement security arrangements before new gov’t – NDM

A signatory to the revitalized peace agreement says leaders should exert more efforts into implementing its provisions and not rush to form a coalition government.

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio, the National Democratic Movement Chairman (NDM), states that the security arrangements which are vital for the stability of the next transitional government need to be first implemented.

The parties are required by the peace agreement to canton soldiers, screen, train and deploy 83,000-strong unified force before forming the government of national unity next month.

They are also required to resolve the issue of the number of states and boundaries.

However, progress has been slow since the extension of the pre-transitional period in May this year.

Dr. Lam’s NDM party says forming the TGoNU without proper security arrangement will not bring about lasting peace in South Sudan.

“Unless these prerogatives are put in place, we don’t see that there is the necessity of forming the government,” said David Laurence Lual, NDM spokesperson.

NDM is headed up by Dr. Lam Akol, who is also a member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, SSOA.