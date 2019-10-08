8th October 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Implement security arrangements before new gov’t – NDM

Implement security arrangements before new gov’t – NDM

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Part of 350 SSPDF soldiers from Tiger to form the VIP protection unit at Rajaf Police Training Center - April 26, 2019 @Eye Radio/Joakino Francis

A signatory to the revitalized peace agreement says leaders should exert more efforts into implementing its provisions and not rush to form a coalition government.

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio, the National Democratic Movement Chairman (NDM), states that the security arrangements which are vital for the stability of the next transitional government need to be first implemented.

The parties are required by the peace agreement to canton soldiers, screen, train and deploy 83,000-strong unified force before forming the government of national unity next month.

They are also required to resolve the issue of the number of states and boundaries.

However, progress has been slow since the extension of the pre-transitional period in May this year.

Dr. Lam’s NDM party says forming the TGoNU without proper security arrangement will not bring about lasting peace in South Sudan.

“Unless these prerogatives are put in place, we don’t see that there is the necessity of forming the government,” said David Laurence Lual, NDM spokesperson.

NDM is headed up by Dr. Lam Akol, who is also a member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, SSOA.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei calls incorporation of R-ARCISS into constitution now “a joke” 1

Makuei calls incorporation of R-ARCISS into constitution now “a joke”

Published Friday, October 4, 2019

Ambassadors tasked with redeeming Juba’s image 2

Ambassadors tasked with redeeming Juba’s image

Published Thursday, October 3, 2019

Address corruption or risk no support-US Diplomat 3

Address corruption or risk no support-US Diplomat

Published Thursday, October 3, 2019

Executive accused of crippling justice system 4

Executive accused of crippling justice system

Published Monday, October 7, 2019

Gov’t demands detailed report on student’s death 5

Gov’t demands detailed report on student’s death

Published Monday, October 7, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

1956 boundaries are inaccurate – Dr. Elia

Published 7 hours ago

Crippled justice system report is “nonsense”

Published 8 hours ago

Implement security arrangements before new gov’t – NDM

Published 8 hours ago

Coalition gov’t should include all signatories – US

Published 10 hours ago

Soldiers prevent Bor-Yirol fishing conflict

Published 11 hours ago

High Court “violates” customary law

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th October 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.