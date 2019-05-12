12th May 2019
Implement tasks that do not require funding-RJMEC to NPTC

Author: Kafuki Gerald | Published: 4 hours ago

Amb Augustino Njoroge, the JMEC deputy chairperson

The peace monitoring body is urging the NPTC to establish clear deadlines for the implementation of the pre-transitional period activities that do not require funding.

These includes some security arrangements, especially demilitarization of civilian centers – including the capital, Juba.

The government recently pledged 100 million US dollars to support the process and allocate the required funds for the successful implementation of the pre-transitional tasks in the next 6 months.

However, according to Mr. Augostino Njoroge, the interim chairperson of  R-JMEC, there are some tasks that can be implemented without funding.

He was speaking during the 67th extra-ordinary session of IGAD Council of Ministers that was held in Juba on Friday.

“The NPTC should establish clear deadlines for the implementation of the task that do not require funding. The immediate demilitarization of civilian centers.”

He said that the pre transitional period will give refugees time to come back to the country.

