Inferno destroys Juba’s Custom Market

A firebreak has burnt down some shops at Custom Market in Juba.
Photos received by Eye Radio show that it has destroyed a number of shops. The inferno, whose cause is yet to be established, started at about 7:30 PM.
A reporter at the scene said there was no sign of firefighters and some traders were trying to put off the fire using water buckets.
More details to follow….
