20th November 2019
Inferno destroys Juba's Custom Market

Inferno destroys Juba’s Custom Market

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

Traders try to put off fire on Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019 | Credit | Charles Wote

A firebreak has burnt down some shops at Custom Market in Juba.

Photos received by Eye Radio show that it has destroyed a number of shops. The inferno, whose cause is yet to be established, started at about 7:30 PM.

A reporter at the scene said there was no sign of firefighters and some traders were trying to put off the fire using water buckets.

More details to follow….

