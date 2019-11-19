Inferno destroys shops at Juba’s Custom Market

A fire outbreak burnt down some shops at Custom Market in Juba on Tuesday evening.

Photos received by Eye Radio show that it has destroyed a number of shops. The inferno, whose cause is yet to be established, started at about 7:30 PM.

An eyewitness told Eye Radio that there was no sign of firemen at the scene, but only some traders who managed to put off the fire using water buckets.

Traders are expected to count their losses Wednesday morning.