20th November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Inferno destroys shops at Juba’s Custom Market

Inferno destroys shops at Juba’s Custom Market

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 17 hours ago

Traders try to put off fire on Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019 | Credit | Charles Wote

A fire outbreak burnt down some shops at Custom Market in Juba on Tuesday evening.

Photos received by Eye Radio show that it has destroyed a number of shops. The inferno, whose cause is yet to be established, started at about 7:30 PM.

An eyewitness told Eye Radio that there was no sign of firemen at the scene, but only some traders who managed to put off the fire using water buckets.

Traders are expected to count their losses Wednesday morning.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei responds to U.S ‘100 days’ criticism 1

Makuei responds to U.S ‘100 days’ criticism

Published Friday, November 15, 2019

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief 2

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief

Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019

U.S questions Kiir, Machar’s leadership ability 3

U.S questions Kiir, Machar’s leadership ability

Published Thursday, November 14, 2019

South Sudan women’s team beat Zanzibar 5-0 4

South Sudan women’s team beat Zanzibar 5-0

Published Monday, November 18, 2019

Authorities set to “chop” idle planes at JIA 5

Authorities set to “chop” idle planes at JIA

Published Saturday, November 16, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Renk residents get vaccinated against cholera

Published 4 hours ago

Inferno destroys shops at Juba’s Custom Market

Published 17 hours ago

Makana should step down “if he wants to be respected”

Published 19 hours ago

Juba residents to get electricity on Thursday

Published 21 hours ago

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief

Published 1 day ago

South Sudan women’s team beat Zanzibar 5-0

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.