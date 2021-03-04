4th March 2021
Influential men behind dishonoring of 35% women representation – Nyandeng

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior speaking at a function in March 14, 2020 | Courtesy photo

The vice president for gender and youth cluster has blamed influential men in South Sudan for paying only “lip service” to the 35 percent affirmative action plan for women.

Rebecca Nyandeng says the political parties, which are mostly headed by men, have failed to empower enough women in leadership positions.

She cited recent appointments of government officials to the 10 states – which had less than 1 percent of women representation.

The revitalized peace agreement stipulates that the parties appoint 35 percent of women into the various levels of government.

But activists say that provision has been dishonored by the parties.

“One side of the gender cannot do the job alone without the other,” she said in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio.

Nyandeng urged women to stand up for their rights by demanding full representation in the country.

According to the 2011 Transitional Constitution, as amended, women shall be accorded full and equal dignity of the person with men.

The new peace accord also tasks the incumbent government to appoint not fewer than six women to ministerial positions; not fewer than three women in SPLM-IO and SSOA must appoint no less than one woman.

But observers say these provisions have been violated by all the parties.

There is only one female governor out 10 states and 3 administrative areas in South Sudan.

4th March 2021

