Interstate meeting recommends disarmament of cattlemen

An inter-state peace dialogue has resolved to disarm civilians in the three states of Eastern Lakes, Western Lakes and Amadi.

Government officials from the three states met in Eastern Lakes last week to discuss cross-boundary relations and the best approaches to addressing communal violence.

There have been reports of conflicts between cattle keepers – mainly from Eastern and Western Lakes – and farmers in Amadi State.

In 2015, President Salva Kiir issued a directive to the army and the state governors to facilitate the return of the cattle keepers from the farming areas in Equatoria.

There are reportedly about 40 cattle camps with over 10,000 heads of cattle in greater Mundri of Amadi State.

“There is still conflict between farmers and cattle keepers. It’s all about the firearms in the hands of the cattle keepers,” Manase Doboyi, Amadi State deputy governor, told Eye Radio on Monday.

The herders are reportedly mainly from Greater Lakes, Terekeka, and Jonglei states.

Last week’s meeting in Mapordit instructed the state security organs to conduct a simultaneous disarmament exercise in the three neighboring states.

According to Amadi State Deputy Governor, the conference also resolved to immediately apprehend suspects of cross-boundary crimes.

Doboyi said the “full disarmament” is to help prevent violence between farmers and cattle keepers, and to keep the farmland safe for production.