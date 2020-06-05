Interview with Justice Ajonye on rights of the older people during COVID-19 pandemic

According to the transitional constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2011, as amended, under the bill of rights, the elderly and persons with special needs shall have the right to the respect of their dignity.

It stipulates that they shall be provided with the necessary care and medical services as shall be regulated by law.

Listen to this exclusive interview with Justice Ajonye Perpetua, the deputy chairperson of South Sudan Law Society on rights of the elderly, especially during the time of Covid-19.

Eye Radio’s Emmanuel J. Akile asked Justice Ajonye about the important things to be observed in relation to the elderly/old persons, especially in the Covid-19 era in South Sudan? How should people look at the human rights of the elderly/old persons during this time of Covid-19? Is there any law in South Sudan that protects the elderly/old people? How important is it for the elderly to remain alive?

