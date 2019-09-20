20th September 2019
Involvement of Riek key to formation of R-TGoNU

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 2 mins ago

President Salva Kiir shakes hands with SPLM-IO Leader, Riek Machar Yesterday, 09/09/2019 after his arrival before their meeting begun. (Photo credit| Garang Abraham| Eye Radio)

A political analyst says the establishment of the government in November without Dr. Riek Machar would be a violation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Yesterday, President Salva Kiir said he would form the reconstituted government of national unity in November with or without Dr. Riek Machar.

Dr. James Okuk says this is against the peace deal because the agreement reinstates Dr. Machar as the First Vice President.

Dr. James was speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon.

“As far as we know Dr. Riek is mentioned by name in the agreement in chapter one that he will assume the office of the First Vice President in the revitalized government of national unity. So, without him as a person that government will not be compete, the government will be without the FVP, and without the FVP who is handling most of the governance clusters in the council of ministers, more less most of the ministries will be under him.”

