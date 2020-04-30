Isolate Covid-19 patients, residents demand

Some residents of Gudele suburb in Juba are urging the ministry of health to isolate those who have been tested positive of the Coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the government confirmed another coronavirus case, bringing the total number of patients in south Sudan to 35.

28 of these cases were confirmed on Tuesday, all of whom are contacts of the fifth person to test positive for COVID-19.

But according to some Gudele residents who requested anonymity, the 28 people are still moving freely and interacting with the other members of the public in the residential area.

This is against the World Health Organizations’ directives, which require that those who test positive be quarantined or isolated, depending on the severity of the illness.

This, the Gudele residents say, poses a threat of virus contraction to them in the area.

“The situation is bad because I am their neighbor, they’re not following the guidelines that have been given by the ministry,” said a resident who prefers to remain unnamed.

“They go out, this thing is very risky to the neighbors around them. I am asking the ministry of health do they not care of the people who are around those sick people?”