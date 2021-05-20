Israel agrees ceasefire in conflict with Gaza militants

“The Political-Security Cabinet unanimously accepted the recommendation of all security officials, the chief of staff, the head of the Shin Bet [internal security agency], the head of the Mossad [foreign intelligence] and the head of the National Security Council, to accept the Egyptian initiative for a bilateral unconditional ceasefire, which will take effect at a later date,” the statement from the Israeli security cabinet said.

“The chief of staff, the military echelon and the head of the GSS reviewed before the ministers Israel’s great achievements in the campaign, some of which were unprecedented.”

It added: “the political echelon emphasizes that the reality on the ground will determine the continuation of the campaign.”

Egyptian President Fattah Al-Sisi has ordered two security delegations into Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories to work towards upholding the ceasefire, according to Egyptian state TV.

Sirens sound in southern Israel, airstrikes reported in Gaza