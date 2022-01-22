JDB form committee to investigate ceasefire violations in Unity & Upper Nile

The Joint defense Boards has formed a seven member joint investigation committee to study the recent alleged clashes between the SSPDF and SPLA-IO.

On the 8th this month, the SPLA-IO reported that one of its officers was killed and another injured in two separate attacks on their cantonments sites in Unity and Upper Nile states.

The opposition group blames the attacks on SSPDF soldiers and a youth group in the area.

According to Col. Lam Gabriel, Spokesperson of the SPLA-IO, their cantonment site in Mirmir was attacked by armed youth under the command of Koch County commissioner.

The incident reportedly happened after three SPLA-IO soldiers engaged in looting and harassment of civilians in Koch.

The accusations, SSPDF denied.

The investigation team announced in Juba yesterday is set to look into the concerns raised by the peace parties at their cantonment sites.

The committee was formed by Gen. Santino Deng Wol SSPDF Chief of forces and Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam, the Actining Chief of Staff for the SPLA-IO.

It is headed by Maj. Gen Deng Manyang Leer from SSPDF deputized by Brig.Gen Doboal Both a member of the SPLA-IO.

According to Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai, SSPDF spokesperson, the team is expected to depart juba to the two areas on Sunday and return in seven days in which they are expected to submit in its final report to the JDB.

“The joint committee will investigate the clashes that had erupted between SSPDF and SPLA-IO on 9th and 13th 2022 at Turrow village in Maiwut county and jokou in Upper Nile state”, Lul Ruai told reporters on Friday in Juba.

The attacks occurred at a time when the peace parties say they are on the last step of the graduation of the necessary unified forces.