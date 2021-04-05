JEDCO to start power load-shedding tomorrow

The Juba Electricity Distribution Company has announced plans to cut off the power supply starting tomorrow.

The management of the company, also known as JEDCO, says the power load-shedding will start from April 6 until a complete power shut down.

In a public statement this afternoon, the electricity distributor claims there is a lack of foreign currency and commitment from other stakeholders required to make long-overdue payments for the bulk energy they get from Ezra Construction and Development Group.

In January, JEDCO announced a similar measure claiming that the South Sudan government had not provided the foreign currency required to make payments for the purchase of fuel to run its generators.

The Central Bank later allocated the electricity generating company three million US dollars every month to run its operations.

The shutdown plan was then canceled.

The monthly payment was meant for the purchase of fuel for the heavy generators to keep operating.

But economists criticized the move, saying the amount is too much.

The electricity distribution company has so far connected over 9,990 households, 3,550 businesses, and 200 governmental institutions to the grid.

Ezra Group of companies built and is operating the 100 Megawatts Power Plant in Juba.

The government of South Sudan is expected to take over the power plant in the future according to the agreement.

The Juba City Power distribution system was constructed with the support of the African Development Bank which provided $38 million.

While launching the power plant last year, President Salva Kiir said South Sudan shall be connected to a 400 KV line interconnecting Karuma in Uganda and Juba by 2023.

He said the country will also develop its hydropower resources–mainly in Fulla, near Nimule.

