JJ Rawlings: Ghana’s former dictator turned democrat gets a state funeral

A military state burial is taking place in Ghana more than two months after the passing of its once long-serving leader John Jerry Rawlings.

JJ Rawlings died on 12th November 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

He is today getting a state funeral at the Black Star Square, the Accra International Conference Centre.

Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings was the first President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

He was born on June 22, 1947, in Accra to James Ramsay John, a pharmacist from Castle Double, Scotland, and Madam Victoria Agbotui from Dzelukope of the Volta Region.

Coup attempt

J.J Rawlings was trained as an Airforce Officer. He was part of the Free Africa Movement, an underground movement of military officers who wanted to unify Africa through a series of coups.

On May 15, 1979, he and six other soldiers staged a failed coup against the regime of Lieutenant General Fred Akuffo –just five weeks before democratic elections were due.

They were arrested and publicly sentenced to death in a General Court Martial and imprisoned.

But his statements on the social injustices which motivated his actions won him civilian sympathy.

Second coup

On 4 June 1979 –while awaiting execution, a group of soldiers dissatisfied with the government’s corruption forcefully removed Rawlings from prison and made him their leader in another coup which eventually ousted the Akuffo Government.

Rawlings became the Chairman of a 15-member Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), primarily composed of junior officers.

He and the AFRC did ‘house cleaning’ and launched the ‘war on corruption’. They arranged the execution by firing squad of 3 former Presidents and 8 military officers.

They killed then-former President Akuffo and two former Ghanaian heads of state, and five other senior officers – all of whom met their end at the army’s firing range at Teshie on the Atlantic Ocean.

Rawlings and his Revolutionary Council ruled for 112 days.

They then presided over elections and handed over power in September 1979 to Hilla Limann who won the Presidency on the ticket of the Kwame Nkrumah’s People’s National Party.

However, the civilian rule proved to be a short interregnum as it was accused of endemic corruption with added political dysfunction. Rawlings and his allies plotted their return, seizing power on new years’ eve in 1981.

Rawlings then ruled the country for 11 years as a military leader and eight years as President.

Dictator to democrat

Between 1992 and 1996, Rawlings eased control over the judiciary and civil society, allowing a more independent Supreme Court and the publication of independent newspapers. Opposition parties operated outside of parliament and held rallies and press conferences

The 1992 Ghanian constitution limits a president to two terms, even if they are nonconsecutive. Rawlings did not attempt to amend the document to allow him to run for a third term in 2000.

He handed over political power to President John Agyekum Kufuor on January 7, 2001 –his main rival and opponent in 1996 elections.

It was the first time in Ghanaian history that a sitting government peacefully transferred power to an elected member of the opposition.

Jerry Rawlings thereafter remained a powerful voice in Ghana’s public life and was seen as a Pan-African statesman and a hero to many.

He was credited with embedding democracy in Ghana and establishing social and political stability.

Death

Rawlings died on 12 November 2020, a week after having been admitted for a “short term illness” in Ghana. According to some reports, his death was caused by COVID-19.

President Rawlings was laid-in-state on Monday, January 25 and today, January 26, at the Accra International Conference Centre to allow various interest groups and members of the public to have the opportunity to pay their last respect.

A vigil was held at the Air Force Officers Mess forms on Monday as part of the four-day funeral rites being held for former President Rawlings.

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government is solely conducting the final funeral rites of Former President, to the displeasure of Volta Regional Chiefs. JJ Rawlings is from the Volta Region of Ghana and an Anlo Chief.

“The other Chiefs want to observe tradition and take him through their prescribed funeral rites before his burial.”

According to GhanaWeb, the Anlo Traditional Council (ATC) said it is staying off the ongoing funeral ceremonies lined up for the late President because they were not invited.

The Council has however shared its intention to observe its own funeral ceremonies at a soon to be announced date.

The former President will be accorded a Commander-in-Chief status at his burial service on Wednesday.

The Ghana Armed Forces will fire a 21-gun salute and offer other military courtesies to him.

JJ Rawlings is survived by his wife, Nana Konandu Agyeman, Rawlings, three daughters- Zenator, Yaa Asantewa, Amina, and a son, Kimathi Rawlings.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter