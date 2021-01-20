Joe Biden takes power

Joe Biden is now taking oath of office as the 46th president of United States of America.

The democrat replaces Donald Trump, whom he beat in the November 3, 2020 elections.

President Trump, who refused to concede and never congratulated Biden on his win, left the White House for the final time and flew to Florida on Air Force One — making him the first president to skip his successor‘s swearing-in since 1869, reported Washington Post.

Present at the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Hill are some of the former US presidents Bill Clinton and Barrack Obama and their wives – Hillary and Michele, respectively.

According to media reports, the 59th inauguration ceremony is being held amid “unprecedented security”.

This comes exactly two weeks after rioters opposing the results of the 2020 election stormed the US Capitol, raising security concerns across the nation.

The Biden-Harris government is expected to address many challenges, including the Coronavirus – which has claimed 400,000 lives, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change.