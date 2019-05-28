Joint Defense Board orders teams to start reorganizing forces at cantonment sites

The Joint Defense Board has directed the various security bodies established by the peace agreement to quickly move out of Juba to implement the security arrangements.

Members of the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission, and the Joint Transitional Security Committee have been told to establish offices and begin work at the cantonment sites and other areas in the country.

This is according the chairperson of the Joint Defense Board, General Gabriel Jok Riak.

The teams are in-charge of ensuring that the cantonment, training, unification and deployment of forces is completed within the next six month.

The Joint Military Ceasefire Commission operates from the national, State, County, Payam, and Boma levels.

The Joint Defense Board exercises command and control of all the forces party to the peace agreement.

Speaking yesterday after handing over vehicles to its members, General Jok Riak said the time has come for the security arrangement teams to travel and ensure the pre-transitional security arrangement activities are implemented on time.

“I order the release of the teams to start with the establishment, and the next phase will be the implementation on the ground –which is the practical work so that all the activities will be implemented,” Gen. Jok said.

The Joint Defense Board is supported by the Strategic Defense and Security Review Board – which is handling the security sector transformation and policy development to expedite the process of cantonment of forces as enshrined in the peace accord.

The deputy chairperson of the Defense Board, General James Koang also said the process of training and unification of forces will start soon.

“The little amount brought the vehicles and the establishment of the offices…We are informing the public that the JMCC and the JTSC will go to the cantonment sites,” he added.

Three weeks ago, the parties to the peace agreement resolved to extend the Pre-Transitional period until November this year.

They said there was a need for the unification and deployment of the forces to ensure the stability of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, once formed.