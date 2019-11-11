11th November 2019
Jonglei speaker passes on

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 11 hours ago

Hon. Charles Manyang in an interview with Eye Radio | File photo

The speaker of the Jonglei State Legislative Assembly has passed away at 72.

Charles Manyang D’Awuol’ died at a hospital in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, yesterday.

He succumbed to blood pressure, according to the state minister of information.

Before his last position, Honorable Manyang – who was a career diplomat – held various dockets both in the Sudan and South Sudan where he was undersecretary at the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation.

“He served with dignity and he did his best for his country and for his people,” Ms Manyang told Eye Radio on Monday.

In a Facebook post, former presidential advisor on legal affairs Telar Ring described Honorable Charles Manyang as “a gentleman, a diplomat and a humble soul”.

