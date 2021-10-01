Jonglei’s peace shall require a bottom-up approach – Aguer

Philip Aguer Panyang made his remarks during the closing of the three day conference in Bor Town on Thursday.

There have been reports of violent clashes in counties of Jonglei and Pibor Administrative Area – involving armed youth from rival communities – over cattle, child abduction, and revenge killings.

Some of the resolutions that are to be implemented by traditional leaders include combating abductions; holding meetings among cattle camp youth; waiving compensation for those previously killed; tracing, identifying and returning abductees; discussing bride prices; and amnesty for stolen cattle.

“I am happy that we have been conducting the ongoing peace process. This is not the beginning of peace, but the support for the ongoing peace in this region,” Aguer told the participants.

“There is a need for comprehensive approaches in bringing one process to peace incentives by all levels: the grassroots level, the local government, the state level and the national level.”

For his part, Diing Akol Diing, the state advisor on Legal Affairs says Bor town is known historically as a place where peace always prevails.

“Bor town is where the war started and where peace is going to start again in this Jonglai state, we are going to start peace here today, so it is a historical town. Whatever our people have agreed, as the government of Jonglei state, we are going to implement it,” Diing Akol said.

“Our chief, our women leaders, our youth, the responsibility of implementing this peace of praising the children is on your neck is your responsibility.”

“I heard one of the woman saying if the chief don’t disclose or the youth then women because you are the one looking for this abducted children.”

The 3-day conference was held under the theme: “Ending the cycles of violence in Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative area through the prevention of female and child abductions, and their successful reintegration.”

The peace conference was organized by the UNHCR, the United Nations Multi-partners Trust Fund and the Jonglei state government.