Journalist arrested, tortured in Maridi

Security agents have reportedly arrested and tortured a journalist working for a local radio station in Maridi State.

Maridi FM 88.9 is a local radio station operated by Maridi Service Agency.

The station manager told Eye Radio on Sunday that journalist Isaac Van was picked by national security officers from the studio during his sports show on Saturday morning.

Mr. Bakendo Isaac says the security officers told him they are detaining the journalist for communicating “false information” about activities of the local football association.

Last month, Maridi local football association suspended all football related activities due to corruption allegations against the secretary general of the association.

Mr. Bakendo has appealed to the national Media Authority in Juba to intervene and release the journalist.

“Some national security officers came and picked him from the studio, I tried to follow it up but they said Isaac passed wrong information concerning local sports in Maridi County,” Mr. Bakendo said. “This morning I tried to find out but of course Isaac Van was tortured and beaten and up to now he is still under detention.”

He said since 2017, journalists of the local radio station have been arrested three times.

Mr. Bakendo added that security agents in the country should be educated about the 2013 Media Authority Act which regulates operations of media outlets and journalists in the country.

“They need to work and implement this act, everyone should have the freedom of expression,” Mr. Bakendo added.

Authorities in Maridi State are yet to comment on the matter.