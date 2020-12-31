Journalist Diana John Wani passes on in Juba

A renown South Sudanese female Journalist, Diana John Wani has passed on yesterday in Juba at age of 28.

Ms Diana died at the Juba Medical Complex.

She first fell sick on December 26, 2020.

According to a doctor’s report, the young journalist succumbed to severe Malaria and ulcers.

Her uncle said that Diana’s death came as a shock to the entire family and the media fraternity.

“On the 26TH of this month, we took her to the hospital of Maring in Gudele and they tested her for Malaria, they gave us drugs but later at night the same day her health situation deteriorated and again we took her back to the hospital, [but] there was no solution,” Charles Simon told Eye Radio, Thursday, morning.

“From there we went to Juba Medical Complex…we did another test and the results showed Malaria 4+ and ulcers. She also had problems in breathing, so we tested for Covid-19 and the result was negative. After the doctor injected her with Quinine at around 1pm yesterday she passed on.”

Late Diana is the daughter of John Wani Simon and Veronica Aristo Laku.

She is a graduate of Khartoum University, Faculty of Arts, Department of Mass Communications and Philosophy.

She worked with Almuogif newspaper and recently as a contractor for Arabic news at Eye Radio.

Her death has shocked fellow journalists and media stakeholders.

Those who knew her as a field reporter described the late Diana as a jovial and social person –who was a professional while conducting her duties.

Eye Radio’s Station Manager and Acting CEO, Koang Pal Chang paid tribute to the late Diana John.

“On behalf of Eye Media and Eye Radio family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of our colleague Diana John Wani,” he condoled.

Mr. Koang said he knew “Diana when she joined Eye Radio on short term as Arabic News presenter.”

He described her as “a good person” who works diligently and “does her work passionately, she’s a quiet person who doesn’t talk much.”

The family is yet to communicate the burial and funeral arrangements for Diana John Wani.

Koang Pal lamented that the “media fraternity in South Sudan has really lost a young soul, may her soul rest in peace.”