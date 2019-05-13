13th May 2019
Journalist in Greater Lakes detained for covering Governor's event late

Journalist in Greater Lakes detained for covering Governor’s event late

Author: Abraham Garang | Published: 1 min ago

The media covering an event last year in Torit [File photo]

The Greater Lakes State Journalists Association is appealing to Western Lakes authorities to release a journalist being held by the state.

Gabriel Mabor was detained on Saturday on orders by the Governor for reporting late to a road launch event.

Mabor works for the state-run Rumbek Radio but he is attached to the office of the Governor, Deng Mamer.

John Wulu, the Chairperson of Greater Lakes State Journalists Association said the Governor ordered a police captain to immediately arrest Mabor for coming late to the event.

“The Governor called the journalist to come cover to the event and the journalist was at home.  And yesterday there was rain in Rumbek, so, the journalist started footing from his home to the secretariat general of the government to pick up his camera and then proceeded to the field. After he arrived the Governor asked him why he had delayed.”

For his part,Isaac Majak, Western Lakes Information Minister described Mabor as indiscipline.

He said the journalist intentionally came late to cover the event.

He alleges that the journalist had earlier arrived at the event but left to run his personal errands just before the launch.

“When the Governor came he did not find him, so the Governor continued with his work. Later when he realized that the Governor came and started the launch, he then started to follow him and that’s where the problem started. That’s is indiscipline.”

