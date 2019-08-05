Juba accused of neglecting ‘Junubin’ in Khartoum

A civil society activist has accused the South Sudan government of neglecting its nationals in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

About 30 South Sudanese have died during the Sudanese protests following the ouster of former president Omar El-Bashir.

The government had remained tight-lipped over the matter.

Achol Malong describes the situation of the South Sudanese in Khartoum as “difficult and in need of serious attention.”

She says 18 South Sudanese wounded during the protests are currently in serious conditions.

“Many nationals of South Sudan staying in Khartoum during these protests died,” Ms Malong told Eye Radio from Khartoum via phone Monday.

“Why is the South Sudan government not concerned? What is the problem?”

The activist revealed that she is working with some humanitarian groups to help support some of the victims of the political unrest in the Sudan.

“If it wasn’t for these organizations, they would have died like those that have already passed away,” she continued.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the spokesperson at the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation said it will contact the embassy in Khartoum to ascertain the situation of South Sudanese:

“Well, indeed we will consult our embassy there and try to figure out what are the issues and how can the Government of South Sudan help these people who are in the Sudan.”