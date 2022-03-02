Juba backs AU’s call on Russia to cease invasion of Ukraine

South Sudan government has backed the African Union’s position which called on Russia to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and end the invasion.

In a statement issued last week, the AU also called on Russia and Ukraine to establish a ceasefire and open political negotiations to preserve the world from the consequences of planetary.

The African Countries are being represented by Kenya, Gabon and Ghana in the UN Security Council.

Kenya represents the East African Countries, while Gabon is representing the Central African Countries and Ghana represents the West African Countries.

Last week, Kenya’s ambassador to UN Security Council condemned Russia’s decision to send troops into Ukraine.

Martin Kimani said the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine stands breached.

He added that the charter of the United Nations continues to wilt under the relentless assault of the powerful.

Meanwhile, the South Sudan Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister said the government supports a foreign policy that provides for non-interference in the affairs of the other countries.

However, Deng Dau told Eye Radio that the country stands with African Union’s position opposing the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“Our stand as African continent is together and our ambassador in New York stands with this group, so we don’t have a separate stand out of the African continent,” he said.

In separate development, Deng Dau said the only five South Sudanese students who were in the war torn Kharkiv city of Ukrain have crossed into to Poland from Ukraine. He said arrangements were underway to air lift them back to South Sudan.

“We had a very few student in a place called Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine where the bombardment started, and the five students who were in Ukraine all crossed to Poland.

Deng said the students, three of whom are females crossed into Poland on Saturday and Sunday.