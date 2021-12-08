8th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Juba City bulldozes ‘Hong Kong’ neighborhood of Kiir’s residence

Juba City bulldozes ‘Hong Kong’ neighborhood of Kiir’s residence

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Part of 'Hong Kong' neighborhood in Juba that was destroyed by Juba City Council on Tuesday - December 7, 2021 - courtesy area.

The Juba City Council has finally bulldozed and reorganized an area in Juba Na Bari, commonly known as Hong Kong.

The area is just a few meters from President Salva Kiir’s residence in Juba.

It is believed that some residents of the area – mostly soldiers – have been resisting the demolition plans of the city council.

Yesterday, the mayor and his team bulldozed the area.

Alfateh Merghani, the Chief Executive Officer of the Juba City Council says the demolition of Hong Kong is part of development and reorganization of the capital.

“Hong Kong is one of the areas that needs services, it is in the middle of the town, near the airport and the house of the President,” Merghani told Eye Radio.

“The place should be well organized and clean because the President is staying near the area. We are not against anyone but we want to organize the city, deliver services to our people, this includes social services and hygiene.”

Merghani went on to remind and warn those whose houses were marked by the city council to reorganize their properties.

“Our work will not stop after demolishing Hong Kong, we will continue with our developmental projects. Any area within the Juba city should be well organized,” the Chief Executive Officer of the Juba City Council said.

“If your place is marked by the city council, we will come for you, if we don’t come today we will come tomorrow.

“This applies to houses, shops and even trees, organize yourselves before we come to you, we don’t want you to lose your property, it will impact negatively on our economy.”

Popular Stories
Lopuke apologizes to gov’t over ‘exam leak’ remarks 1

Lopuke apologizes to gov’t over ‘exam leak’ remarks

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau 2

Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal 3

MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal

Published 8 hours ago

Motorists express satisfaction with re-opening of Juba Bridge outbound lane 4

Motorists express satisfaction with re-opening of Juba Bridge outbound lane

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Kiir, Machar to decide whether NSS can arrest with or without a warrant 5

Kiir, Machar to decide whether NSS can arrest with or without a warrant

Published Friday, December 3, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

7 killed in fresh clashes between SSPDF and NAS forces in Lainya

Published 4 hours ago

Juba City bulldozes ‘Hong Kong’ neighborhood of Kiir’s residence

Published 4 hours ago

WES, UNMISS launch rehabilitation of Yambio – Mundri road

Published 5 hours ago

MoH dispatches medical team to investigate Fangak strange disease

Published 6 hours ago

Over 70 health facilities affected by floods across the country

Published 7 hours ago

Flow of goods interrupted in Nimule as importers protest high taxes

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.