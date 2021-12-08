Juba City bulldozes ‘Hong Kong’ neighborhood of Kiir’s residence

The Juba City Council has finally bulldozed and reorganized an area in Juba Na Bari, commonly known as Hong Kong.



The area is just a few meters from President Salva Kiir’s residence in Juba.

It is believed that some residents of the area – mostly soldiers – have been resisting the demolition plans of the city council.

Yesterday, the mayor and his team bulldozed the area.

Alfateh Merghani, the Chief Executive Officer of the Juba City Council says the demolition of Hong Kong is part of development and reorganization of the capital.

“Hong Kong is one of the areas that needs services, it is in the middle of the town, near the airport and the house of the President,” Merghani told Eye Radio.

“The place should be well organized and clean because the President is staying near the area. We are not against anyone but we want to organize the city, deliver services to our people, this includes social services and hygiene.”

Merghani went on to remind and warn those whose houses were marked by the city council to reorganize their properties.

“Our work will not stop after demolishing Hong Kong, we will continue with our developmental projects. Any area within the Juba city should be well organized,” the Chief Executive Officer of the Juba City Council said.

“If your place is marked by the city council, we will come for you, if we don’t come today we will come tomorrow.

“This applies to houses, shops and even trees, organize yourselves before we come to you, we don’t want you to lose your property, it will impact negatively on our economy.”

