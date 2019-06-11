11th June 2019
Juba court sentences Biar, Kerbino

Published: 1 min ago

Kerbino Wol [Left] and Peter Biar during their first appearance at the High Court in Juba last week.

A court in Juba has sentenced Peter Biar and Kerobino Wol to 2 and 10 years in prison respectively.

