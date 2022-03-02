2nd March 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Juba High Court charges four, acquits 2 in attempted murder of Rumbek Bishop

Juba High Court charges four, acquits 2 in attempted murder of Rumbek Bishop

Author: Daniel Michael | Published: 13 mins ago

The suspects arraigned in court from one to six based on their role in the attempted murder of Runbek Catholic Bishop Christian Carlassare @ Deniel Michael Photo 03.03.2022

The high court in Juba has brought criminal charges against four suspects and released two others accused of  shooting of Rumbek Catholic Bishop last year.

In April last year, police in Rumbek, Lakes state arrested a total of 36 on accounts of the attempted murder of the Bishop-Elect Christian Carlassare.

But some of them were released following preliminary investigations.

Last month, the high court conducted cross-examinations of six suspects. During a hearing Wednesday, the high court indicted four of them.

They include Priest John Mathiang, Moses Sabit Ater, Laat Makur and Samuel Maker.

Priest John Mathaing is charged with inciting and plotting against Bishop Calassare, while Laat Makur Agok and Moris Ater for executing the attack on the bishop, and Samuel Maker for hiding the crime exhibits.

 “The court found that the evidence presented is sufficient to file charges against the first (Priets John Mathiang), second (Moses Sabit Ater) , fifth (Laat Makur ) and sixth (Samuel Maker) accused under the indictment articles, 48, 55, 59 and article of South Sudan penal act 2008” Judge Alexander Saboni Sobic read out the charges.

The two suspects acquitted are Gabriel Dut Chol and Ngong Chol due to  in sufficient evidence against them.

“The court did not prove the involvement of the third [Gabriel Dut Chol] and fourth defendants [Ngong Chol]  in the beating and intimidation of the bishop, therefore, the court decided in accordance with the text of Article 226 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for the year 2008 Release them immediately unless they are wanted in other procedures”.

The next hearing is slated for March 14. 226.

Popular Stories
Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told 1

Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson 2

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson

Published Thursday, February 24, 2022

Over 20 cattle keepers killed in Magwi allegedly by NAS 3

Over 20 cattle keepers killed in Magwi allegedly by NAS

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says 4

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says

Published Thursday, February 24, 2022

Gov’t to grant citizenship to Congolese refugees who spent five decades in the country 5

Gov’t to grant citizenship to Congolese refugees who spent five decades in the country

Published Friday, February 25, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba High Court charges four, acquits 2 in attempted murder of Rumbek Bishop

Published 13 mins ago

UPDATED: Juba stands with African group in UN Security Council, says Deng Dau

Published 8 hours ago

EAC Affairs Minister, Deng Alor absenteeism offends us, says EALA Speaker

Published 9 hours ago

Each Al-Hilal player rewarded piece of land for wining SSD Cup 2022

Published 11 hours ago

NAS allegedly abducts 30 civilians, burns two MSF vehicles in Yei River

Published Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Museveni officially invites Machar to Kampala retreat, says FVP office

Published Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd March 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.