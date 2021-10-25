Juba IDPs reject establishment of police post in the camp – Police

The police have said they are unable to maintain law and order at the IDP camp due to resistance by some of the displaced people there.



This is in response to an appeal, asking the government to combat youth crime at the camp.

The camp leaders say teenagers engage in criminal activities – including abductions, kidnapping and drug abuse there.

However, the Spokesperson of the police stated that the IDPs themselves do not want establishment of a police post inside the camp, making it impossible to defend and protect them against crimes

“We have been negotiating with UNMISS police to let this process go ahead. Officially they [UNMISS] say we have to take over the PoC but the people of the PoC are the ones protesting that they don’t want us. So we are still working on it,” Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin told Eye Radio this morning.

In June, UNMIS handed over the responsibility of the internally displaced persons to the government.

The transition was to allow the government to have the primary responsibility for protecting all its citizens living in the former PoC sites – a move allegedly opposed by IDPs.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Keep peace forces away from Tambura crisis, observers urged Previous Post