25th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Juba IDPs reject establishment of police post in the camp – Police

Juba IDPs reject establishment of police post in the camp – Police

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

PHOTO: Internal displaced women at UN protection site in Juba marking World Peace Day with sports activities - credit Chany Ninrew | Eye Radio | Sept 22, 2021

The police have said they are unable to maintain law and order at the IDP camp due to resistance by some of the displaced people there.

 

This is in response to an appeal, asking the government to combat youth crime at the camp.

The camp leaders say teenagers engage in criminal activities – including abductions, kidnapping and drug abuse there.

However, the Spokesperson of the police stated that the IDPs themselves do not want establishment of a police post inside the camp, making it impossible to defend and protect them against crimes

“We have been negotiating with UNMISS police to let this process go ahead. Officially they [UNMISS] say we have to take over the PoC but the people of the PoC are the ones protesting that they don’t want us. So we are still working on it,” Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin told Eye Radio this morning.

In June, UNMIS handed over the responsibility of the internally displaced persons to the government.

The transition was to allow the government to have the primary responsibility for protecting all its citizens living in the former PoC sites – a move allegedly opposed by IDPs.

Popular Stories
Kiir directs his security advisor to resolve crisis at health ministry 1

Kiir directs his security advisor to resolve crisis at health ministry

Published Thursday, October 21, 2021

Senior gov’t officials, army generals obstructing dev’t-Mayor Kalisto 2

Senior gov’t officials, army generals obstructing dev’t-Mayor Kalisto

Published Wednesday, October 20, 2021

S. Sudan 2020 top student appeals for financial assistance 3

S. Sudan 2020 top student appeals for financial assistance

Published Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Drunken knifeman kills child in Aweil East 4

Drunken knifeman kills child in Aweil East

Published Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Governor Aleu denies feud with SPLM-IO members 5

Governor Aleu denies feud with SPLM-IO members

Published Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Boda-boda owners applaud anti-motorbike theft service

Published 2 hours ago

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out

Published 3 hours ago

Children rights groups call on army to stop recruiting children

Published 3 hours ago

100 oil wells submerged in flood waters in Paloch, official

Published 4 hours ago

Police raise alarm over increasing child abduction, trafficking cases in EES

Published 4 hours ago

Lawmakers from WES call for peace conference in Tambura

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.