Juba, Kampala asked to resolve border area dispute

A civil society activist is urging South Sudan and Uganda to quickly resolve the looming dispute over contested border areas between the two countries.

The SSPDF has accused the Ugandan army of making a major incursion into a territory it claims belongs to South Sudan in Eastern Equatoria State.

The UPDF, however, says the South Sudanese soldiers had reportedly encroached into Ugandan territory and erected a roadblock one and a half kilometers from Ngomoromo border post in Lokung sub-county.

“When you look at the claims these two countries are saying, they are just trading accusations,” Activist Savior Lazarus states.

On Tuesday, the SSPDF reported that two of its officers were killed by the UPDF around Pogee area in Magwi County.

A statement issued by the military spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai stated that a unit of the Ugandan army armed with heavy artillery and light military truck launched an attack on the South Sudan army defensive border outpost in the area.

The brief exchange of fire reportedly led to deaths on both sides.

It added that one SSPDF soldier has been taken prisoner, while the bodies of those killed are also in the custody of the UPDF.

The matter has prompted activists to call for an urgent cross border dialogue to defuse tensions.

Savior Lazarus who heads, the Support Peace Initiative Development Organization, believes such disputes are influenced by the presence of valuable resources along the borders.

He called on the political leadership of the two countries to take the lead in resolving the matter.

“When you look at most of this land disputes happening around the border, there seems to be huge competition over the resources,” Lazarus said, referring to teak.

In June, a similar incident occurred around Fitina-mbaya – also called Buya, a contested part of Kajo-keji County, Central Equatoria State

Four SSPDF soldiers and one National Police Service officer were shot and killed by the UPDF.

