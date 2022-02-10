Juba, Moscow sign deal to export wildlife species to Russia

The Ministry of Wildlife and Russian Diplomat have agreed to export some South Sudanese wildlife species to Russia.



Rezik Zachariah signed the deal with the Russian’s Deputy Ambassador to South Sudan, Dr. Evgeny Kalashnikov in his office yesterday[Wednesday].

Zachariah said some of the wildlife breeds Russia wanted include Shoebills and Ostriches.

The two officials also discussed technical support the Russian government can offer to improve the wildlife and tourism industry in South Sudan.

“The aim of the meeting is cooperation in the field of the wildlife and its an agreement between the two parties which is Russia and South Sudan that is targeting some of the breeds of our wildlife like Shoebill and Ostriches because they want to use them in their zoos in Russia,” Minister Zacharia told Eye Radio.

“They are ready to provide technical support in the field of wildlife and veterinary and different fields and this is the purpose of this meeting.

“The animals that they want to take from Africa to Europe are always taken purposely for adaptation for their weather and climate there.”

The Minister didn’t indicate the number of wildlife species that will be exported to Russia and what South Sudan will get in return in a deal that is yet to be made public.

Wildlife conservation in South Sudan has been facing poaching and trafficking and inadequate wildlife conservation agencies.

The spread of unlicensed firearms, however, threatens to decimate wildlife while the resources to combat it are scarce.