17th March 2021
Juba-Mundri road carnage death toll rises

Juba-Mundri road carnage death toll rises

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 16 hours ago

A military pickup transport dead bodies to Lui shortly after the deadly crash on Monday morning | Credit | John Ocaya

The death toll of the Juba-Mundri road accident has risen to eight, according to the director of traffic police in greater Mundri.

On Monday, a family member of the late Henry Faragi, identified five deceased as sisters Kauta and Rebeca Jangara, a Daima, Sora Gasim and Julie Clement.

Officer Abraham Tong said three more people – two women and a man died – later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatments at Lui hospital in Mundri town.

“Those who died at Lui Hospital are: Wani Kenyi, Apa Brof and Paska Night Noah,” he told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

They were among mourners transporting body of the late Henry Faragi to Lui for burial.

According to police officer Tong – the driver, whom he identified as Emmanuel Dobu Hassan – has been arrested.

Henry’s son Baia had told Eye Radio from the scene on Monday that the driver lost control after hitting Tapari Bridge.

He claimed Dobu was speeding when the tipper lorry rammed onto the bridge, plunging the passengers. Five people died on spot.

“The driver made a mistake because he was speeding. Right now, the driver is in jail in Rokon, awaiting trial,” Tong confirmed the arrest.

