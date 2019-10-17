Juba offers 11% of millions it owes EAC

South Sudan has reportedly paid $3 million to the East African Community as part of its obligated contribution to the economic bloc.

This is according to Mou Mou Athian, the undersecretary for East African Community at the Ministry of Trade, and Industry.

The payment follows threats to kick out South Sudan from the community over failure to pay its annual contributions to the EAC budget.

Two weeks ago, the EAC Council of Ministers adopted a resolution to sanction and suspend South Sudan from the regional bloc if it failed to meet its obligations.

South Sudan had been given a grace period of 18 months to pay but failed to meet the deadline.

The government argued that the country did not make the payment due to the economic crisis.

But South Sudan makes about $5.5 million U per day from the 175,000 barrels per day of oil it produces, according to the Ministry of Petroleum.

“By the time it was paid I was there, I was in Arusha. So that was confirmed to me by the Secretary General of East Africa Community,” Mou told Eye Radio on Thursday.

The amount is, however, approximately 11.1% of the $27 million membership dues owed to the region by South Sudan.

“We are remaining with $24 million. There is a schedule drawn on how it can be paid. I have no detail on that but there is schedule.”

South Sudan also owes continental and international bodies, including the African Union and aviation groups, millions of dollars in unpaid membership fees.

Recent reports by anti-corruption groups such as The Sentry and Global Witness suggest that oil revenues are being pocketed by the ruling class.