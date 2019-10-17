17th October 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured   |   Juba offers 11% of millions it owes EAC

Juba offers 11% of millions it owes EAC

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

EAC Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania

South Sudan has reportedly paid $3 million to the East African Community as part of its obligated contribution to the economic bloc.

This is according to Mou Mou Athian, the undersecretary for East African Community at the Ministry of Trade, and Industry.

The payment follows threats to kick out South Sudan from the community over failure to pay its annual contributions to the EAC budget.

Two weeks ago, the EAC Council of Ministers adopted a resolution to sanction and suspend South Sudan from the regional bloc if it failed to meet its obligations.

South Sudan had been given a grace period of 18 months to pay but failed to meet the deadline.

The government argued that the country did not make the payment due to the economic crisis.

But South Sudan makes about $5.5 million U per day from the 175,000 barrels per day of oil it produces, according to the Ministry of Petroleum.

“By the time it was paid I was there, I was in Arusha. So that was confirmed to me by the Secretary General of East Africa Community,” Mou told Eye Radio on Thursday.

The amount is, however, approximately 11.1% of the $27 million membership dues owed to the region by South Sudan.

“We are remaining with $24 million. There is a schedule drawn on how it can be paid. I have no detail on that but there is schedule.”

South Sudan also owes continental and international bodies, including the African Union and aviation groups, millions of dollars in unpaid membership fees.

Recent reports by anti-corruption groups such as The Sentry and Global Witness suggest that oil revenues are being pocketed by the ruling class.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Dr. Elia spills beans on Kiir’s 32 states 1

Dr. Elia spills beans on Kiir’s 32 states

Published Friday, October 11, 2019

U.S sanctions two businessmen in South Sudan 2

U.S sanctions two businessmen in South Sudan

Published Friday, October 11, 2019

Locals allow Chinese to use their murram, finally 3

Locals allow Chinese to use their murram, finally

Published Saturday, October 12, 2019

Three soldiers die from poor cantonment conditions 4

Three soldiers die from poor cantonment conditions

Published Monday, October 14, 2019

Kiir, Museveni tell Sudanese leaders to stabilize Sudan 5

Kiir, Museveni tell Sudanese leaders to stabilize Sudan

Published Monday, October 14, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Construction of $10m Juba hospital to begin soon

Published 1 hour ago

Bor hospital runs out of medical supplies

Published 3 hours ago

Herders kill an IDP in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Juba offers 11% of millions it owes EAC

Published 4 hours ago

UN asks Africa to influence leaders to set up inclusive gov’t

Published 6 hours ago

Pay soldiers, end night crimes, gov’t told

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th October 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.