Juba police hold 12 displaced minors over fatal stabbing

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

UN Peacekeepers guard as IDPs walk freely at POC 3 site in Juba | File photo

Community leaders at Juba’s POC 3 have handed over to police 12 members of rival juvenile gang groups after they stabbed one person to death on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Tal Gany Ngundeng, 22, was attacked just outside the IDP camp at a place the juveniles called Jamaica in the morning.

He later died of the wounds.

A camp leader told Eye Radio that the suspects fled the scene after the stabbing.

But on Tuesday, 12 members of the rival gang groups were rounded up by residents of the camp after they attempted to fight again.

“They are under arrest at the checkpoint. The arrest is also meant to control the fighting,” said Both Jock Wuol Deng, information secretary in the camp.

The community leader blames juvenile gang groups for theft, armed robbery, and street fights using crude weapons such as knives, and machetes.

Jock stated that for the last three days, the unruly gang members have been terrorizing residents there, robbing them of valuables including electronics.

He police, he added, are searching for some of them who have gone into hiding.

