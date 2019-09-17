17th September 2019
Juba residents complain of increased robberies

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

File: Cars in the capital, Juba

Some Juba residents have raised concern about increased armed robberies in their respective suburbs.

The areas include Gurei, Khor William, Thongpiny, Nyokuron and Munuki.

Residents say they witness armed robberies almost every night.

The robbers reportedly demand for cash and electronics such as phones and laptop computers.

Others complaint of sounds of gunshots almost every night.

