19th November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Juba residents to get electricity on Thursday

Juba residents to get electricity on Thursday

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 2 hours ago

The new power station in Juba | Credit | Eye Radio

Residents of Juba are expected to have access to electricity from the new power plant constructed on the outskirts of Juba, beginning this week.

The government and Ezra Power Plan Project will launch the 33-megawatt power this Thursday, according to the Minister of Energy, Dams and Electricity.

President Salva Kiir will “commission the first phase” of the power produced by giant generators stationed on the Kondokoro Island.

Minister Dr. Dhieu Mathok says the generators will supply the whole of Juba once.

“I believe the population of the Juba City are eager to receive the power and I want to tell them that they are going to get the power…the whole City of Juba,” Dr. Mathok told reporters.

The first phase of electrification will target three thousand homes, starting this Thursday.

The power plant is managed by Ezra Power Company, an Asmara-based company.

Ezra will operate the power plant for about 17 years and then transfer ownership to the government.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei responds to U.S ‘100 days’ criticism 1

Makuei responds to U.S ‘100 days’ criticism

Published Friday, November 15, 2019

‘Prophet’ prophesies new dawn for South Sudan 2

‘Prophet’ prophesies new dawn for South Sudan

Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019

U.S questions Kiir, Machar’s leadership ability 3

U.S questions Kiir, Machar’s leadership ability

Published Thursday, November 14, 2019

Authorities set to “chop” idle planes at JIA 4

Authorities set to “chop” idle planes at JIA

Published Saturday, November 16, 2019

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief 5

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief

Published 12 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Makana should step down “if he wants to be respected”

Published 34 mins ago

Juba residents to get electricity on Thursday

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief

Published 12 hours ago

South Sudan women’s team beat Zanzibar 5-0

Published 1 day ago

Kiir asked to commute teenager’s death sentence

Published 1 day ago

Three die in Maridi fuel tanker explosion

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.