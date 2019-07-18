18th July 2019
Juba road accident claims life



Author: Staff Writer | Published: 3 mins ago

The V-8 that knocked down the motorcyclist before it was towed to Juba Traffic Police Post on Thurs morning | Credit | FB

Jubek traffic police say they have impounded a Toyota land cruiser V-8, which was involved in a tragic road accident in Juba Wednesday evening.

According to an eyewitness, a Toyota Land Cruiser fitted with plate number SSD 233 AS knocked down the unnamed motorist at around 8pm.

But the driver of the V-8 reportedly drove on – dragging the lifeless body stuck under the vehicle for approximately 100 meters.

The accident occurred along Addis Ababa road in front of the SPLM house, near UNICEF or Toto Chan compound.

“The accused driver was arrested and the car impounded by the traffic police and investigations are still ongoing,” the director of traffic police in Jubek State, Brig.-Gen. Daniel Wani, confirmed the incident to Eye Radio.

He said the identity of the deceased, 25, is unknown since he was “not carrying any ID”.

“We are going to publish his photo so that his relatives may appear to take the body.”

The eyewitness, who requested anonymity, told Eye Radio that heavily armed security personnel riding in about five pickups rushed to the scene and cordoned off the road section.

Wani went on to appealed to security personnel to avoid brandishing guns at the scenes of traffic accident.

According to the Jubek traffic, the white V-8 is registered to a Cyer Garang Deng.

