Juba scraps off visa fee for Tanzanians

The government has introduced a visa policy that allows Tanzanian citizens to enter South Sudan free of charge.

The directive was announced recently by the Inspector General of Police – General Majak Akech.

It has been quite sometimes now since Tanzania scrapped off visa requirements for South Sudanese.

In a letter addressed to the directorate of Nationality, Passport and Immigration – the IGP describes the move as:

“Replication of Tanzania free visa policy on our citizens based in Tanzania and East African Community Protocol.”

After Rwanda, Tanzania is the second East African country where holders of South Sudan passport enter without visa fees.