14th August 2020
Juba street boy dies from suspected substance abuse

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 43 mins ago

The body of the unidentified boy. PHOTO///Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

A 26-year old homeless boy reportedly died of suspected substance abuse in Juba on Friday afternoon.

The body of the young man was found near the University of Juba.

According to eyewitnesses, the unidentified young man is believed to have intoxicated himself with excessive alcohol while hungry.

He was seen leaning his back on the wall of the University fence as he took his last breath

People at the scene of the incident said the young man often moves along the road to Giada military barrack.

The boy’s name is not known.

The police only identified him as a street boy in Juba. His body has been taken to the Juba Teaching hospital for postmortem.

