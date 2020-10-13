Juba traffic police officers involved in grisly road accident

About six traffic police officers were involved in a grisly road accident this, Tuesday, morning in Juba.

A Landcruiser carrying the officers to their duty station reportedly overturned throwing off those on board.

The accident happened along the busy Customs – Jebel market road.

According to eyewitnesses, the Landcruiser was trying to dodge a motorbike ahead of it before it overturned.

Most of the officers sustained serious injuries while others got bruises.

“I was on my way going to customs when I suddenly saw a traffic police car caught up with a motorcycle that was ahead of it, and as it was trying to dodge the motorcycle, the car overturned alone without touching anybody,” One of the eyewitnesses who refused to be identified by name told Eye Radio.

“The number of people injured can reach 6 or 7… with about 4 or 5 severe injuries.”

It is not clear how many traffic police officers were in the vehicle.

Since the tarmacking of the Yei road, Eye Radio has recorded over 60 fatal accidents, including the killing of children attempting to cross over.

Just last month, a 60-year-old woman was knocked by a motorbike on the same road and died two days later at Juba Teaching Hospital.

Since its tarmacking, the former ABMC Company failed to include speed bumps or Zebra crossing on the less than 2-kilometre road.

