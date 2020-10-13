13th October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Juba traffic police officers involved in grisly road accident

Juba traffic police officers involved in grisly road accident

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Traffic police officers involved in the accident lay still on the tarmacked Yei road in Juba on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. |Credit//Emmanuel Aligo

About six traffic police officers were involved in a grisly road accident this, Tuesday, morning in Juba.

A Landcruiser carrying the officers to their duty station reportedly overturned throwing off those on board.

The accident happened along the busy Customs – Jebel market road.

According to eyewitnesses, the Landcruiser was trying to dodge a motorbike ahead of it before it overturned.

Most of the officers sustained serious injuries while others got bruises.

“I was on my way going to customs when I suddenly saw a traffic police car caught up with a motorcycle that was ahead of it, and as it was trying to dodge the motorcycle, the car overturned alone without touching anybody,” One of the eyewitnesses who refused to be identified by name told Eye Radio.

“The number of people injured can reach 6 or 7… with about 4 or 5 severe injuries.”

It is not clear how many traffic police officers were in the vehicle.

Since the tarmacking of the Yei road, Eye Radio has recorded over 60 fatal accidents, including the killing of children attempting to cross over.

Just last month, a 60-year-old woman was knocked by a motorbike on the same road and died two days later at Juba Teaching Hospital.

Since its tarmacking, the former ABMC Company failed to include speed bumps or Zebra crossing on the less than 2-kilometre road.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kidnappers kill son of former Governor Clement Wani Konga 1

Kidnappers kill son of former Governor Clement Wani Konga

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020

S.Sudan to introduce new currency 2

S.Sudan to introduce new currency

Published Friday, October 9, 2020

Rock City murder victims’ mother caught trying to exit the country 3

Rock City murder victims’ mother caught trying to exit the country

Published 22 hours ago

Gov’t suspends ‘questionable’ construction at Juba Stadium 4

Gov’t suspends ‘questionable’ construction at Juba Stadium

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020

WFP outraged by attack on its humanitarian boat-convoy 5

WFP outraged by attack on its humanitarian boat-convoy

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SPLM pledges to appoint more women in remaining positions

Published 2 hours ago

Juba traffic police officers involved in grisly road accident

Published 4 hours ago

China pledges $300,000 for flood victims

Published 4 hours ago

Rock City murder victims’ mother caught trying to exit the country

Published 22 hours ago

Meet blind pupil determined to acquire higher education

Published Monday, October 12, 2020

A senior information ministry official dies

Published Monday, October 12, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.