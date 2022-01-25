Juba-Yambio road construction commences

Work to construct the road linking Yambio town of Western Equatoria to the national capital, Juba, is ongoing, Mundri West Commissioner has told Eye Radio.

Zelipha Dawa said the project to build the 431 point 9 km highway kicked off since last week with Mundri town as the starting point.

The construction is being undertaken by the African Resource Corporation or ARC.

According to her, the constructing company has so far cleared 100 kilometers of the road in the areas of Okari, Kotobi and Karika

“They have started from Okari towards Kotobi and Kotobi Karika and then will go bordering Maridi. The other junction we are going start from Mundri town.”

“The other side from East to reach Mundri East to Buagyi we are ready to receive them if they come in the border of Mundri West County, so I have like three places am supervising them”, Dawa stated.

The 80-meter-width Juba-Yambio road project is expected to be completed in two years.

It is one of the latest road construction activities since the government started to embark on road infrastructure in 2020.

Juba–Terekeka -Bor road, Bor – Rumbek among others were the first projects since South Sudan gained independence.

Over the weekend, the commissioner of Lainya Country said similar project started in the area.

