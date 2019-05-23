Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs

The Head of South Sudan Artists’ Union, Garang Ateny says Jubek governor has promised to re-open night clubs if they follow required procedures.

Two weeks ago, Governor Augustino Jadalla issued a gubernatorial order banning all night clubs.

According to the governor, the order was meant to combat immorality in nightclubs in Juba town.

He also said bars would only be operating from 5 to 10 at night.

The order affected musicians who often organize night concerts.

As a result, the musicians met the governor over the matter yesterday.

Mr. Ateny said the government agrees to open night club on condition that children are not allowed into night clubs.

“One hundred percent, he said he don’t have any problem with artists or musicians across South Sudan in regards to organizing night clubs or occasions. He said we should go under procedures so that the underage children should enter,” Ateny said.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, Garang Ateny said the governor also promised re-open Nyakuron Cultural Center for youth cultural events.

“He promised that he will give us back our Nyakuran Cultural Center and as we know Nyakuran is one of our cultural centers,” he said.