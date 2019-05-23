23rd May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Lifestyle | News   |   Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs

Authors: Garang Abraham | | Published: 1 min ago

Jubek State Governor, Augustino Jadalla at the TNLA on May 14, 2019

The Head of South Sudan Artists’ Union, Garang Ateny says Jubek governor has promised to re-open night clubs if they follow required procedures.

Two weeks ago, Governor Augustino Jadalla issued a gubernatorial order banning all night clubs.

According to the governor, the order was meant to combat immorality in nightclubs in Juba town.

He also said bars would only be operating from 5 to 10 at night.

The order affected musicians who often organize night concerts.

As a result, the musicians met the governor over the matter yesterday.

Mr. Ateny said the government agrees to open night club on condition that children are not allowed into night clubs.

“One hundred percent, he said he don’t have any problem with artists or musicians across South Sudan in regards to organizing night clubs or occasions. He said we should go under procedures so that the underage children should enter,” Ateny said.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, Garang Ateny said the governor also promised re-open Nyakuron Cultural Center for youth cultural events.

“He promised that he will give us back our Nyakuran Cultural Center and as we know Nyakuran is one of our cultural centers,” he said.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless 1

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors 2

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation 3

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation

Published Friday, May 17, 2019

South Sudan launches international gateway 4

South Sudan launches international gateway

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Hotel stops offering meals to peace delegates 5

Hotel stops offering meals to peace delegates

Published Friday, May 17, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs

Published 1 min ago

Kiir urges members of the SSPDF to end the conflict

Published 1 hour ago

VP tells poorly paid JTH workers to be patient

Published 1 day ago

No Parliamentary sitting held since re-opening of TNLA

Published 1 day ago

Analyst criticizes legislature for not playing its role

Published 1 day ago

Violent activities by youth will not be tolerated: Kiir

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.